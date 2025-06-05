Left Menu

Early Morning Blaze Engulfs Vehicles in West Delhi

A fire broke out on Pankha Road in west Delhi, damaging two buses and a car. No injuries were reported. The fire started in one bus and quickly spread to adjacent vehicles. The fire department responded swiftly with two engines. Investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:26 IST
Early Morning Blaze Engulfs Vehicles in West Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A blaze erupted early Thursday morning on Pankha Road, west Delhi, engulfing two buses and a car, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

Fortunately, no casualties occurred. Responding to an emergency call around 5:30 am, firefighters promptly dispatched two tenders to tackle the inferno, officials confirmed.

The parked vehicles were positioned together when one bus caught fire, which rapidly spread to the others. The origin of the fire remains unknown, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025