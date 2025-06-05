Early Morning Blaze Engulfs Vehicles in West Delhi

A blaze erupted early Thursday morning on Pankha Road, west Delhi, engulfing two buses and a car, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

Fortunately, no casualties occurred. Responding to an emergency call around 5:30 am, firefighters promptly dispatched two tenders to tackle the inferno, officials confirmed.

The parked vehicles were positioned together when one bus caught fire, which rapidly spread to the others. The origin of the fire remains unknown, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)