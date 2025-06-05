Early Morning Blaze Engulfs Vehicles in West Delhi
A fire broke out on Pankha Road in west Delhi, damaging two buses and a car. No injuries were reported. The fire started in one bus and quickly spread to adjacent vehicles. The fire department responded swiftly with two engines. Investigation into the cause is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:26 IST
- Country:
- India
A blaze erupted early Thursday morning on Pankha Road, west Delhi, engulfing two buses and a car, according to the Delhi Fire Services.
Fortunately, no casualties occurred. Responding to an emergency call around 5:30 am, firefighters promptly dispatched two tenders to tackle the inferno, officials confirmed.
The parked vehicles were positioned together when one bus caught fire, which rapidly spread to the others. The origin of the fire remains unknown, officials stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- fire
- vehicles
- accident
- emergency
- fire services
- safety
- investigation
- damage
- Pankha Road
Advertisement
ALSO READ
How Much Is a Life Worth? New Model Aims to Shape Global Road Safety Policies
Marathwada Police Turn to Drones for Flood Emergency Announcements
Diving into Safety: Autism-Specific Swim Classes Transform Lives
Federal Judge Blocks Deportations to South Sudan Amid Safety Concerns
Turbulence Terror: Emergency Landing at Srinagar