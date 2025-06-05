Investigative Scrutiny: Yekaterinburg Journalists Under Siege

A prominent Russian media outlet in the Urals, Ura.ru, reported on Thursday that its editorial office and the residences of several journalists are under investigation.

Authorities are reportedly probing the sources of information concerning criminal activities in the Sverdlovsk region, according to Ura.ru's statement.

Video footage shared by Ura.ru shows officials in uniform at an office and masked investigators wielding sledgehammers, although the investigators have not offered any official remarks as of yet.