Investigative Scrutiny: Yekaterinburg Journalists Under Siege
Investigators are conducting searches in the editorial office of Ura.ru, a prominent media outlet in Yekaterinburg, Russia, and in the homes of several journalists. They are reportedly interested in sources related to criminal events in the Sverdlovsk region. No official comments have been made by the authorities.
A prominent Russian media outlet in the Urals, Ura.ru, reported on Thursday that its editorial office and the residences of several journalists are under investigation.
Authorities are reportedly probing the sources of information concerning criminal activities in the Sverdlovsk region, according to Ura.ru's statement.
Video footage shared by Ura.ru shows officials in uniform at an office and masked investigators wielding sledgehammers, although the investigators have not offered any official remarks as of yet.
