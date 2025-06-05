Left Menu

Investigative Scrutiny: Yekaterinburg Journalists Under Siege

Investigators are conducting searches in the editorial office of Ura.ru, a prominent media outlet in Yekaterinburg, Russia, and in the homes of several journalists. They are reportedly interested in sources related to criminal events in the Sverdlovsk region. No official comments have been made by the authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:05 IST
Investigative Scrutiny: Yekaterinburg Journalists Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

A prominent Russian media outlet in the Urals, Ura.ru, reported on Thursday that its editorial office and the residences of several journalists are under investigation.

Authorities are reportedly probing the sources of information concerning criminal activities in the Sverdlovsk region, according to Ura.ru's statement.

Video footage shared by Ura.ru shows officials in uniform at an office and masked investigators wielding sledgehammers, although the investigators have not offered any official remarks as of yet.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025