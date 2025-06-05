Left Menu

India's Leadership in Crafting a Global Plastics Treaty

UNEP Chief Inger Andersen urged India to lead a global plastics treaty, balancing ambition and inclusiveness. Acknowledging India's major role as a plastic producer and polluter, Andersen emphasized political will and India’s potential leadership. Negotiations continue despite past stalling, with hopes for change driven by public demand.

  • India

Inger Andersen, the head of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), has called upon India to spearhead efforts for a global treaty addressing plastic pollution. Andersen highlighted the delicate balance required between ambition and inclusiveness, as she addressed the world on World Environment Day.

As both a significant producer and polluter of plastic, India has a critical role to play, Andersen noted. She lauded the political will across member states and urged India, a developing nation, to lead by example in crafting a treaty broad enough to be inclusive yet ambitious enough to solve plastic pollution.

The global treaty talks, initiated in 2022, faced hurdles at the recent Busan round. Andersen remains hopeful, advocating for Indian leadership to help close the gap. Upcoming negotiations are expected to establish year-wise targets for reducing single-use plastics, while also addressing other pressing issues like climate change and biodiversity loss.

