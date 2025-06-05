Akhilesh Yadav's Call to Action: A Holistic Approach to Environmental Conservation

On World Environment Day, Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, called for a sincere, action-focused approach to environmental conservation, emphasizing that the environment is a 'shared heritage.' He urged moving beyond symbolic gestures to real actions that protect nature's tangible and intangible aspects.

Yadav discussed two types of environments: a visible external one and an internal one based on feelings and tolerance. He emphasized that safeguarding this internal environment, rooted in compassion, is essential for preserving the external environment effectively.

Describing environmental responsibility as collective, Yadav remarked it transcends individual or generational boundaries, stressing it should not be seen through immediate profit but as a future investment for the planet. He called for unity and harmony for a better world for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)