Space Ventures and Celestial Predictions
The article covers Japan's ispace gearing up for a moon-landing attempt, the possibility of the Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies colliding being much lower than previously estimated, and Elon Musk projecting SpaceX's revenue to reach $15.5 billion in 2025, surpassing NASA's budget.
Japan's ispace is on the brink of a historic achievement as it aims for a successful moon landing on Friday. If accomplished, this would mark the first non-U.S. firm to achieve a controlled lunar touchdown, joining the ranks of U.S.-based companies like Intuitive Machines and Firefly Aerospace.
In other celestial news, a new study provides a refreshing perspective on the potential collision between our Milky Way galaxy and the Andromeda galaxy. Contrary to previous predictions suggesting an inevitable crash, the latest research finds the odds of such a collision occurring in the next 5 billion years to be less than 2%.
Meanwhile, in the realm of commercial space ventures, SpaceX founder Elon Musk envisions the company's revenue reaching $15.5 billion by 2025. With commercial earnings surpassing NASA's projected budget, SpaceX's growth highlights its formidable presence in the global space industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
