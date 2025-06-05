Haryana Advances in Green Initiatives with Electric Buses and Plastic-Free Campaigns

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini marked World Environment Day by launching five electric buses, underlining the state's commitment to reducing air pollution. The unveiling occurred in Charkhi Dadri, where Saini encouraged residents to plant trees as a step towards a more sustainable future.

Saini detailed the state's proactive measures to eliminate plastic pollution—a critical element of the day's theme 'Plastic-Free Earth'. He emphasized the ban on single-use plastics and initiatives like the Green Aravali Action Plan and Miyawaki Plantation Campaign as parts of broader efforts towards rejuvenating natural landscapes in Haryana and beyond.

The government's vision for a cleaner Haryana extends to the introduction of around 450 electric buses by 2026, aimed at integrating sustainable practices in urban transportation. Efforts to manage stubble burning and control waste disposal further demonstrate the state's responsible approach to environmental protection, alongside encouraging youth involvement through eco clubs.

