Inspiring Futures: Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Motivates Cadets at Sainik School Kazhakootam

P R Sreejesh, former Indian hockey captain, visited Sainik School Kazhakootam to inspire cadets. He shared insights on his career and challenges, emphasizing perseverance over medals. Sreejesh highlighted discipline as vital for national service and discussed mental resilience during critical match moments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:27 IST
Inspiring Futures: Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Motivates Cadets at Sainik School Kazhakootam
P R Sreejesh
  • Country:
  • India

P R Sreejesh, the esteemed former captain of the Indian hockey team, made a motivational visit to Sainik School Kazhakootam, engaging with cadets, faculty, and staff. Officials confirmed the visit took place on Saturday, further emphasizing Sreejesh's impact as a two-time Olympic medallist.

During the session, Sreejesh opened up about his career hurdles and the injuries that tested his resolve. 'Success isn't just about the medal around your neck; it's about refusing to stay down when you fall,' he advised the cadets, drawing parallels between athletic and military discipline, which he regards as foundational to national service.

The interaction also offered cadets a rare glimpse into Sreejesh's mindset during high-pressure penalty shootouts, underlining the significance of mental composure and rigorous practice. The hockey legend's advice left a lasting impression on the young minds eager to serve the nation.

