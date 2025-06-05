Left Menu

Earthquake Strikes Pompeii: Wall Collapses at Historic Site

A minor earthquake in southern Italy caused damage at the Pompeii archaeological site. With a magnitude of 3.2, the quake led to the partial collapse of a wall and vault, but no injuries or damage to frescoes. Authorities are ensuring safety at the historic location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:59 IST
Earthquake Strikes Pompeii: Wall Collapses at Historic Site
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

A minor earthquake in southern Italy has resulted in the partial collapse of a wall and a section of a vault at the renowned Pompeii archaeological site, officials reported on Thursday.

The tremor, registering a magnitude of 3.2, is part of a series centered around the Campi Flegrei super volcano, near Naples. This area of Pompeii had previously suffered damage in the 1980 earthquake affecting southern Italy, but had been stabilized and restored since.

No frescoes or movable artifacts were in the affected section, and fortunately, no injuries occurred. Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the site, mentioned that checks are underway to confirm the stability of other areas. Pompeii, known for its destruction by Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, remains under thorough scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025