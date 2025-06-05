Earthquake Strikes Pompeii: Wall Collapses at Historic Site

A minor earthquake in southern Italy has resulted in the partial collapse of a wall and a section of a vault at the renowned Pompeii archaeological site, officials reported on Thursday.

The tremor, registering a magnitude of 3.2, is part of a series centered around the Campi Flegrei super volcano, near Naples. This area of Pompeii had previously suffered damage in the 1980 earthquake affecting southern Italy, but had been stabilized and restored since.

No frescoes or movable artifacts were in the affected section, and fortunately, no injuries occurred. Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the site, mentioned that checks are underway to confirm the stability of other areas. Pompeii, known for its destruction by Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, remains under thorough scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)