Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Leads Massive Reforestation Effort to Revive Aravalli Mountain Range

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the World Environment Day celebrations with a reforestation initiative for the Aravalli mountain range. The drive aims to combat climate change by fostering a green belt across several Indian states. Simultaneously, initiatives against plastic pollution were launched to mark the occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:08 IST
Prime Minister Modi Leads Massive Reforestation Effort to Revive Aravalli Mountain Range
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked World Environment Day by spearheading a new reforestation initiative to revive the 700-kilometer Aravalli mountain range. The project aims to combat climate change by creating a vast green belt across various Indian states, including Gujarat and Rajasthan. The Aravalli Green Wall Project seeks to create a significant carbon sink and restore millions of hectares of degraded land by 2030.

In tandem, Modi expanded the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, which encourages citizens to plant trees in honor of their mothers. During the celebration, Modi also highlighted efforts against plastic pollution, flagging off 200 electric buses and echoing the global call to 'Beat Plastic Pollution' this year. A range of national and regional initiatives was launched to promote eco-friendly lifestyles and combat plastic waste.

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasized the harmful impacts of plastic on soil and water, urging a transition to reusable and recyclable materials. Globally, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) chief Inger Andersen called on India to take a leadership role in formulating a global treaty to end plastic pollution, stressing the need for a balanced and inclusive approach in negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025