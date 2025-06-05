Prime Minister Modi Leads Massive Reforestation Effort to Revive Aravalli Mountain Range

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked World Environment Day by spearheading a new reforestation initiative to revive the 700-kilometer Aravalli mountain range. The project aims to combat climate change by creating a vast green belt across various Indian states, including Gujarat and Rajasthan. The Aravalli Green Wall Project seeks to create a significant carbon sink and restore millions of hectares of degraded land by 2030.

In tandem, Modi expanded the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, which encourages citizens to plant trees in honor of their mothers. During the celebration, Modi also highlighted efforts against plastic pollution, flagging off 200 electric buses and echoing the global call to 'Beat Plastic Pollution' this year. A range of national and regional initiatives was launched to promote eco-friendly lifestyles and combat plastic waste.

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasized the harmful impacts of plastic on soil and water, urging a transition to reusable and recyclable materials. Globally, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) chief Inger Andersen called on India to take a leadership role in formulating a global treaty to end plastic pollution, stressing the need for a balanced and inclusive approach in negotiations.

