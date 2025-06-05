DMRC Honored as 'Sustainability Champion'

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been honored as a 'Sustainability Champion' by the Maulana Azad Medical College's Department of Community Medicine. This accolade was part of a Continuing Medical Education event centered on 'Green and Healthy Transportation Systems' held in celebration of World Environment Day.

Receiving the award, DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar expressed gratitude for the recognition by a leading medical institution, highlighting the importance of sustainable transportation as both an environmental obligation and a public health imperative. Notable attendees included Poonam Narang, Dean of Maulana Azad Medical College, alongside senior officials.

In its statement, DMRC affirmed its dedication to offering a transport system that is efficient, accessible, and environmentally friendly. The initiative aims to cut down vehicular emissions, reduce road congestion, and foster a healthier urban lifestyle.

(With inputs from agencies.)