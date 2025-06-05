DMRC Honored as 'Sustainability Champion'
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation was recognized as a 'Sustainability Champion' by Maulana Azad Medical College's Department of Community Medicine during a CME event on World Environment Day. DMRC's commitment to sustainable transportation as an environmental and public health initiative was acknowledged.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been honored as a 'Sustainability Champion' by the Maulana Azad Medical College's Department of Community Medicine. This accolade was part of a Continuing Medical Education event centered on 'Green and Healthy Transportation Systems' held in celebration of World Environment Day.
Receiving the award, DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar expressed gratitude for the recognition by a leading medical institution, highlighting the importance of sustainable transportation as both an environmental obligation and a public health imperative. Notable attendees included Poonam Narang, Dean of Maulana Azad Medical College, alongside senior officials.
In its statement, DMRC affirmed its dedication to offering a transport system that is efficient, accessible, and environmentally friendly. The initiative aims to cut down vehicular emissions, reduce road congestion, and foster a healthier urban lifestyle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Environmental Justice Rollback: Communities Brace for Impact
Global Tensions Escalate Amidst Strategic and Environmental Challenges
Srinagar's International Biodiversity Day Highlights Urgent Call for Environmental Action
Digital intelligence, environmental resilience: AI proves pivotal in sustainable local development
Delhi Metro's Early Start: Aiding UPSC Aspirants