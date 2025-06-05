Left Menu

Indian Navy Leads Mangrove Rehabilitation for Coastal Protection

The Indian Navy is leading a phased campaign to expand mangrove plantations along coastal belts. It aims to enhance environmental stewardship and support a greener future. On World Environment Day 2025, the Navy emphasized its commitment to reducing plastic pollution and supporting global environmental efforts.

The Indian Navy is taking significant strides in environmental stewardship by spearheading a comprehensive campaign to expand mangrove plantations along India's coastal belts. This initiative, launched in collaboration with leading environmental experts, seeks to assess current plantations and initiate fresh drives to enhance coastal protection.

On World Environment Day, marked on June 5, the Navy renewed its pledge to support a cleaner and greener future. The 2025 theme of 'Ending Plastic Pollution Globally' underscores the Navy's commitment to environmental responsibility, with naval units nationwide launching initiatives for a sustainable environment.

Emphasizing its shift towards renewable energy, the Navy's Green Initiative Programme is in full swing. In partnership with organizations like The Habitats Trust and HCL Foundation, the Navy is also exploring the installation of floating trash barriers and conducting biodiversity surveys to rejuvenate the coastal ecosystem and fortify local environments through re-plantation drives.

