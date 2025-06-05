Drone Attacks Stir Alarm at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Heightened tension looms over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as the IAEA team on site reported gunfire and drone activity near the training center. The disturbing series of events unfolded on Thursday, prompting immediate concern from the international community.

The UN's nuclear safety watchdog revealed that between 11:30 a.m. and 13:45 p.m. local time, the team heard at least five explosions, each preceded by sporadic gunfire. These activities appeared to be responses to drones reportedly attacking the critical infrastructure.

Despite the incident's alarming nature, the IAEA confirmed that there were no immediate reports of damage to the facility. The incident underlines the intense challenges and risks faced at the Zaporizhzhia site amid geopolitical tensions in the region.

