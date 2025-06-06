Tension Escalates as Russian Missile Barrage Hits Kyiv
Russia launched a fierce missile and drone assault on Kyiv, leading to significant destruction and loss of life. The attack came after Ukraine's drone offensive on Russian bombers, escalating tensions. Strikes disrupted Kyiv's transport and caused widespread fires. Rescue efforts continue amid fears of rising casualties.
Russia unleashed a potent missile and drone attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv overnight, resulting in the deaths of at least four individuals, as reported by Ukrainian officials. This assault sent powerful explosions echoing across the city, marking a significant escalation in hostilities.
The intensified attacks followed Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning, relayed through U.S. leader Donald Trump, promising retaliatory measures after Ukrainian drones destroyed Russian strategic bombers. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned the death toll might increase as rescuers search for survivors trapped under rubble.
The barrage disrupted Kyiv's metro system and ignited fires in residential areas. Eyewitnesses reported the distinct buzz of Russian drones and explosions shaking the city. Despite mounting damage, Kyiv's resilience persists amid continuing threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
