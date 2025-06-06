Left Menu

Ace Verde: Redefining Modern Living Along the Yamuna Expressway

Ace has launched Ace Verde, a premium residential project along the Yamuna Expressway. Featuring 3 and 3.5 BHK homes, the development blends modern design with lush surroundings. Amenities include fitness centers and a cricket pitch, alongside educational institutions and commercial infrastructure for a self-sufficient community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:47 IST
Ace Verde: Redefining Modern Living Along the Yamuna Expressway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Leading real estate developer ACE has unveiled its latest venture, Ace Verde, a premium residential enclave located along the burgeoning Yamuna Expressway corridor. Aimed at modern urban families, Ace Verde offers meticulously designed homes with 3 and 3.5 BHK configurations.

Set in a sprawling 100-acre integrated development, Ace Verde encompasses a myriad of features including residential plots under Ace Acreville, a soon-to-be-established commercial hub, and essential infrastructure such as educational institutions and petrol pumps.

With a design ethos championing neo-classical architecture, residents will enjoy open skies and lush greenery. Beyond aesthetics, the project is equipped with twin exclusive clubhouses boasting a gym, Pilates zone, swimming pool, cricket pitch, and multipurpose courts. ACE Founder, Mr. Ajay Chaudhary, emphasized the company's commitment to creating sustainable and well-connected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

