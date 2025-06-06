India's Hesitation: High Seas Treaty Faces Delay
India is cautious in ratifying the High Seas Treaty for marine biodiversity protection, amidst France's push for early implementation. With only 32 of 100+ signed countries having ratified it, the treaty requires parliamentary approval in India to align with existing laws, delaying its enforcement.
India exhibits hesitation in ratifying the High Seas Treaty, a global pact aimed at the sustainable management of marine biodiversity, despite France's push for swift action before the upcoming UN Ocean Conference.
France hopes for ratification by 28 additional countries during the conference to trigger the treaty's implementation. The treaty requires legal alignment with existing Indian laws and thorough discussion among stakeholders, according to officials.
The treaty aims to protect 30 per cent of oceans by 2030, emphasizing the need for enhanced international collaboration. UNOC-3 is seen as a pivotal moment for ocean conservation, drawing global leaders and experts to France to foster the treaty's adoption.
