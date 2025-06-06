Left Menu

Hindustan Zinc's Bold Water Conservation Initiative

Hindustan Zinc Ltd aims to halve freshwater consumption by 2030, enhancing availability for communities. The firm, a leading zinc and silver producer, also ensures its smelting processes use low-quality water. It has advanced water positivity to 3.32 times, reinforcing its sustainable practices and commitment to responsible water use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:03 IST
Hindustan Zinc Ltd, part of the Vedanta Group, has pledged to reduce its freshwater consumption by 50% by 2030, a move expected to improve water availability for nearby communities. The commitment, which compares its current usage from a 2020 baseline, positions the company as a leader in sustainable industrial practices.

To further its environmental goals, Hindustan Zinc has also promised to utilize 100% low-quality water for its smelting operations, underlining its dedication to sustainability as part of its 2030 strategy. Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar reaffirmed the company's focus on creating enduring value through these ecologically conscious efforts.

Additionally, the firm celebrated the inauguration of a zero liquid discharge facility at its Rampura Agucha site in Rajasthan, enhancing its water positivity index to 3.32. Recognized globally as a top zinc and silver producer, Hindustan Zinc continues its commitment to responsible water stewardship and sustainable development.

