Blazing Summers: Delhi's Rising Fire Incidents

The Delhi Fire Service is experiencing a surge in fire-related emergencies due to rising temperatures, increased appliance usage, and electrical overloads. Densely populated and industrial areas are most affected. Residents are urged to ensure proper electrical maintenance to minimize risks during these dry and hot conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:07 IST
As temperatures climb in Delhi, the fire service is grappling with a surge in emergencies, particularly from congested areas, industrial zones, and markets, according to officials on Friday.

The department reports receiving nearly 100 emergency calls daily, with the rise attributed to sweltering conditions, overloaded circuits, and the heightened use of cooling devices like air conditioners and coolers.

Densely populated neighborhoods, industrial sites, and marketplaces are the most frequent fire hotspots, exacerbated by combustible materials and vulnerable electrical wires. A senior fire department officer, requesting anonymity, noted that the scorching weather acts as a catalyst, where even a tiny spark during these dry and hot conditions can induce a major fire.

The fire department has urged Delhi residents to adopt basic safety measures and ensure diligent electrical upkeep at homes and workplaces.

While winter sees an average of 50 to 60 calls a day, summer figures leap to over 100, at times exceeding 150, the officer mentioned, with over 170 calls recorded in a single day last week.

Recently, five separate fires injured six people, including a three-year-old, across different regions of Delhi, with two more incidents reported on Friday.

