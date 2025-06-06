Tech Stocks Surge as Strong Jobs Report Bolsters U.S. Markets

In a positive turn for U.S. stocks, Friday's market saw significant gains following a robust jobs report, which assuaged fears over the economy. Tech-heavy indices like the Nasdaq and the broader S&P 500 index climbed over 1% thanks to the report showing a notable increase in nonfarm payrolls.

Despite ongoing trade tensions, Federal Reserve policymakers are now projected to delay interest rate cuts until September. This follows softer-than-expected private payrolls and service sector data earlier in the week which had sparked concerns over a potential economic slowdown.

As tech stocks rallied, Tesla recovered from a recent downfall, gaining 3.9%. Meanwhile, shares of Lululemon and DocuSign plummeted after uninspiring annual forecasts. Elsewhere, White House officials continue to plan crucial trade discussions with Chinese counterparts, hoping to resolve ongoing disputes.

