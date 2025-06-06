Left Menu

Tech Stocks Surge as Strong Jobs Report Bolsters U.S. Markets

U.S. stocks rose following a positive jobs report, calming economic fears. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all gained over 1%. Despite trade tensions, the Federal Reserve is expected to delay rate cuts. Tesla rebounded while Lululemon and DocuSign shares fell due to disappointing outlooks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:12 IST
Tech Stocks Surge as Strong Jobs Report Bolsters U.S. Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a positive turn for U.S. stocks, Friday's market saw significant gains following a robust jobs report, which assuaged fears over the economy. Tech-heavy indices like the Nasdaq and the broader S&P 500 index climbed over 1% thanks to the report showing a notable increase in nonfarm payrolls.

Despite ongoing trade tensions, Federal Reserve policymakers are now projected to delay interest rate cuts until September. This follows softer-than-expected private payrolls and service sector data earlier in the week which had sparked concerns over a potential economic slowdown.

As tech stocks rallied, Tesla recovered from a recent downfall, gaining 3.9%. Meanwhile, shares of Lululemon and DocuSign plummeted after uninspiring annual forecasts. Elsewhere, White House officials continue to plan crucial trade discussions with Chinese counterparts, hoping to resolve ongoing disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025