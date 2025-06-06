Medha Patkar's Call to Save Odisha's Lifeline: Rushikulya River

On Saturday, renowned environmental activist Medha Patkar called upon the people of Odisha to unite in defense of the Rushikulya river. The government's plan to build a dam at Pipalapanka under Sorada block has been met with opposition led by the Rushikulya Banchao Kriyaanusthan Committee (RBKC) and the Centre for Climate Justice.

Addressing the Save Rushikulya movement event, Patkar highlighted the essential role of rivers, urging protection from developmental 'attacks.' Drawing from her experience with the Narmada Bachao Andolan, she warned of the consequences of river depletion on water availability for various needs. She encouraged women to take part in safeguarding natural resources.

During her three-day visit to Odisha, Patkar was detained while protesting bauxite mining in Kashipur. Despite pending forest clearance, the proposed Rushikulya and Adanga dam project is budgeted at Rs 1035 crore. Patkar stressed the need for robust legal frameworks to conserve rivers and natural ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)