Powerful Earthquake Rattles Northern Chile, Sparking Minor Disruptions

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile, causing minor infrastructure damage and power outages affecting over 20,000 residents. No casualties have been reported. The USGS confirmed the epicenter was near the Atacama Desert coast. Authorities assure there is no tsunami threat, but minor landslides are under observation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 07-06-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 00:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Chile

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake rattled northern Chile on Friday, causing minor infrastructure damage and leaving more than 20,000 people without electricity. Official reports confirmed no casualties resulting from the tremor.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake hit at 1:15 pm local time (5:15 p.m. GMT) at a depth of 76 kilometers. The epicenter was identified near the coast of the Atacama Desert, a region that felt the quake across various communities.

Chile's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service affirmed that the quake's characteristics did not indicate a tsunami risk along the South American coast. Deputy director of Chile's national disaster response agency, Miguel Ortiz, stated that the powerful quake caused 'minor' infractions and some landslides, which are currently being monitored by local authorities.

President Gabriel Boric reassured the nation through a message that there have been 'no reported casualties.' Coordinations continue with regional bodies to address impacts effectively.

