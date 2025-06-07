Faith’s Shift: Brazil’s Religious Landscape in Transition

Brazil, traditionally known as the largest Roman Catholic country globally, is witnessing significant religious shifts. The 2022 census data, released by the statistics agency IBGE, highlights a decline in the Catholic population, now accounting for 56.7% of the populace. This marks a drop from 65.1% in 2010.

Conversely, evangelical Christians have seen their numbers surge, comprising 26.9% of the population, up from 21.6% in the previous decade. This rise, which adds 12 million new followers, challenges the Catholic Church's traditional dominance, particularly given the governmental struggles of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's Workers Party among evangelical groups.

The census also notes that individuals with no religious affiliation now constitute 9.3% of the population, a rise from previous figures. Furthermore, Afro-Brazilian religions, such as Umbanda and Candomble, report increased adherence. These shifts underscore a diversifying religious landscape in Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)