Bhutan's Gelephu Delegation Explores Economic Ties in Assam
A delegation from Bhutan's Gelephu Mindfulness City visits Assam and Meghalaya to explore economic and cultural ties. During their six-day tour, they will call on Assam's Chief Minister and other officials, and visit significant sites in the region. The visit aims to boost investments and collaboration.
A nine-member delegation from Bhutan's Gelephu Mindfulness City landed at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Saturday as part of a six-day visit to Assam and Meghalaya, officials confirmed.
The group's itinerary includes strategic visits to prominent sites such as the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati and the Hayagriva Madhava Mandir at Hajo. They are scheduled to tour Assam's State Zoo, Botanical Gardens, and various other significant spots in Guwahati, emphasizing cultural and economic collaboration.
Besides exploring Assam's cultural heritage through sites like Kamakhya Temple and Pandu Port, the delegation will hold discussions with Assam's Chief Minister and other key stakeholders to strengthen investments and encourage sustainable urban development aligned with Gelephu Mindfulness City's innovative growth model.
