Left Menu

Bhutan's Gelephu Delegation Explores Economic Ties in Assam

A delegation from Bhutan's Gelephu Mindfulness City visits Assam and Meghalaya to explore economic and cultural ties. During their six-day tour, they will call on Assam's Chief Minister and other officials, and visit significant sites in the region. The visit aims to boost investments and collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-06-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 12:17 IST
Bhutan's Gelephu Delegation Explores Economic Ties in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A nine-member delegation from Bhutan's Gelephu Mindfulness City landed at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Saturday as part of a six-day visit to Assam and Meghalaya, officials confirmed.

The group's itinerary includes strategic visits to prominent sites such as the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati and the Hayagriva Madhava Mandir at Hajo. They are scheduled to tour Assam's State Zoo, Botanical Gardens, and various other significant spots in Guwahati, emphasizing cultural and economic collaboration.

Besides exploring Assam's cultural heritage through sites like Kamakhya Temple and Pandu Port, the delegation will hold discussions with Assam's Chief Minister and other key stakeholders to strengthen investments and encourage sustainable urban development aligned with Gelephu Mindfulness City's innovative growth model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025