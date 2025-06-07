Delhi's Industrial Overhaul: Paving the Way for a Cleaner Future

The Delhi government has announced a significant redevelopment initiative for the Bhorgarh Industrial Area, part of the Bawana Phase II, by engaging a concessionaire for its management and infrastructure overhaul, according to State Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

This strategic move aims to fulfill long-standing demands from industrialists, transforming Bhorgarh into a clean, safe, and efficient industrial zone free from pollution. As part of the initiative, project management units (PMUs) are being established across nine other industrial areas, with requests for proposals and pre-bid meetings already underway.

Following the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model's success in Bawana and Narela, this program will enhance various industrial zones with world-class facilities. Additionally, a robust plantation target aims to introduce 85,000 green units by 2025-26, enhancing Delhi's shift towards a greener industrial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)