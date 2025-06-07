Left Menu

Delhi's Industrial Overhaul: Paving the Way for a Cleaner Future

The Delhi government is engaging a concessionaire for transforming Bhorgarh Industrial Area into a model zone. Plans also include project management units for other areas and extensive sustainable planting. This initiative mirrors successful industrial redevelopment efforts in Bawana and Narela, aiming to improve infrastructure and embrace eco-conscious growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 19:58 IST
Delhi's Industrial Overhaul: Paving the Way for a Cleaner Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has announced a significant redevelopment initiative for the Bhorgarh Industrial Area, part of the Bawana Phase II, by engaging a concessionaire for its management and infrastructure overhaul, according to State Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

This strategic move aims to fulfill long-standing demands from industrialists, transforming Bhorgarh into a clean, safe, and efficient industrial zone free from pollution. As part of the initiative, project management units (PMUs) are being established across nine other industrial areas, with requests for proposals and pre-bid meetings already underway.

Following the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model's success in Bawana and Narela, this program will enhance various industrial zones with world-class facilities. Additionally, a robust plantation target aims to introduce 85,000 green units by 2025-26, enhancing Delhi's shift towards a greener industrial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025