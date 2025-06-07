Delhi's Industrial Overhaul: Paving the Way for a Cleaner Future
The Delhi government is engaging a concessionaire for transforming Bhorgarh Industrial Area into a model zone. Plans also include project management units for other areas and extensive sustainable planting. This initiative mirrors successful industrial redevelopment efforts in Bawana and Narela, aiming to improve infrastructure and embrace eco-conscious growth.
The Delhi government has announced a significant redevelopment initiative for the Bhorgarh Industrial Area, part of the Bawana Phase II, by engaging a concessionaire for its management and infrastructure overhaul, according to State Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
This strategic move aims to fulfill long-standing demands from industrialists, transforming Bhorgarh into a clean, safe, and efficient industrial zone free from pollution. As part of the initiative, project management units (PMUs) are being established across nine other industrial areas, with requests for proposals and pre-bid meetings already underway.
Following the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model's success in Bawana and Narela, this program will enhance various industrial zones with world-class facilities. Additionally, a robust plantation target aims to introduce 85,000 green units by 2025-26, enhancing Delhi's shift towards a greener industrial landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
