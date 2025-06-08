Heroic Helicopter Rescue in Sikkim: 28 Evacuated Amidst Landslides

In a dramatic response to severe weather conditions, the Sikkim government orchestrated a daring helicopter evacuation, rescuing 28 individuals, including three minors, stranded due to landslides.

Road connectivity in northern Sikkim has been severed by heavy rains, leading to the deployment of aerial rescue operations.

The evacuees were safely transported to Pakyong Greenfield Airport, underscoring the government's commitment to ensuring the safety of citizens in disaster-hit regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)