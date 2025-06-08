Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Ambajogai Road: One Dead, One Injured

A fatal collision between a motorcycle and a car in Latur resulted in the death of Nahush Rahul Patil Sasturkar and serious injuries to Narendra Jadhav. The incident occurred near COCSIT college on Ambajogai Road. The car driver fled the scene and police are searching for him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 08-06-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic collision between a motorcycle and a car in Latur claimed the life of a young man, while another sustained serious injuries, according to local authorities.

The accident unfolded near COCSIT college on Ambajogai Road, as Nahush Rahul Patil Sasturkar and Narendra Jadhav were en route to a gym.

Despite the efforts to offer aid, Sasturkar succumbed to his injuries, while Jadhav remains in a critical condition. Police are actively searching for the car driver, who fled the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

