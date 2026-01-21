Himachal Pradesh Boosts Rural Connectivity with Major Road Project

Himachal Pradesh is set to witness a significant infrastructure enhancement, as announced by Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh. The state has received a financial infusion of Rs 2247.24 crore approved by the Centre under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-Phase IV.

This monetary boost will facilitate the construction of 294 rural roads totaling 1538.608 km across various regions. The move is a result of Minister Singh's recent discussions with Union Minister for Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. These new roads are expected to connect previously unlinked villages, effectively transforming rural accessibility.

The initiative is poised to provide vital links to education, healthcare, and markets, fostering socioeconomic advancement. The project emphasizes quality adherence and timely delivery, as monitoring will occur via the OMMAS portal, with a focus on enhancing employment for locals.

