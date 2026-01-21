Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Boosts Rural Connectivity with Major Road Project

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced that the state has secured Rs 2247.24 crore from the Centre under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-Phase IV to construct 294 new rural roads. This initiative aims to enhance connectivity for remote villages, promoting socio-economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:10 IST
Himachal Pradesh Boosts Rural Connectivity with Major Road Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is set to witness a significant infrastructure enhancement, as announced by Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh. The state has received a financial infusion of Rs 2247.24 crore approved by the Centre under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-Phase IV.

This monetary boost will facilitate the construction of 294 rural roads totaling 1538.608 km across various regions. The move is a result of Minister Singh's recent discussions with Union Minister for Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. These new roads are expected to connect previously unlinked villages, effectively transforming rural accessibility.

The initiative is poised to provide vital links to education, healthcare, and markets, fostering socioeconomic advancement. The project emphasizes quality adherence and timely delivery, as monitoring will occur via the OMMAS portal, with a focus on enhancing employment for locals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

 Global
2
MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

 Global
3
Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

 Global
4
Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026