The Silent Toll: Uncounted Lives Amidst India's Heatwave Epidemic

The alarming impact of India's intensifying heatwaves is hidden due to disjointed reporting systems that fail to accurately count heat-related deaths.

Government data from different sources offer inconsistent figures, hindering public awareness and policy action. Experts stress the need for a unified and automated data collection system to capture the true toll.

Until India rectifies its flawed data system, the real-time impact of climate change on human lives will remain largely obscured, delaying urgent action and policy reforms needed to address the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)