Urban Challenges: Delhi & Bengaluru's Shared Struggles and Solutions

Delhi and Bengaluru face similar urban challenges, according to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who spoke during a civic body meeting in the capital on Monday.

Shivakumar emphasized the necessity of proper urban planning for any city's functionality. The meeting was convened to deliberate on urban governance, town planning, and solid waste management strategies.

He was accompanied by officers from the Greater Bengaluru Authority and exchanged ideas with Delhi's Municipal Corporation Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh. The dialogue aimed at understanding Delhi's strategies for urban development through 2041. Shivakumar stressed that uncontrolled urban growth poses significant issues, using the example of vehicle proliferation outstripping housing availability.

Pointing to Delhi's historic and well-planned cityscape, Shivakumar identified three key challenges shared by both cities: town planning, urbanization, and waste management.

He added that while Bengaluru has previously struggled to harness energy from waste, Delhi's initiatives in this regard are promising. Shivakumar is also scheduled to visit the Okhla landfill site to witness Delhi's successful conversion of waste to biogas firsthand.

