India's New Era of Mineral Exploration: Technological Innovations and Sustainability

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday highlighted India's transition into an era deeply integrated with science, sustainability, and technology, emphasizing their pivotal role in revolutionizing mineral exploration. During the inauguration of 'Next-Gen Geophysics 2025: Unlocking Earth's Hidden Treasures' at the Geological Survey of India Training Institute, Reddy underscored geophysics' importance in achieving Viksit Bharat's goals by addressing climate change, urbanization, and disaster risk challenges.

The minister urged geoscientists to embrace cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and quantum computing, to substantially enhance exploration techniques. These advancements will allow better predictions of hidden mineral resources and more precise interpretations of seismic data.

Highlighting the critical need for minerals like lithium and cobalt, Reddy remarked on India's economic future hinging on reducing import reliance through AI-driven, clean exploration methods. He advocated for innovation, collaboration, and sustainability, stressing stronger partnerships between government, academia, and industry. The conference was attended by officials, including Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender and GSITI's leadership.