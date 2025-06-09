Left Menu

Vikas Jain Takes Helm at NAREDCO Maharashtra NextGen

Mr. Vikas Jain, CEO of Labdhi Lifestyle, has been appointed President of NAREDCO Maharashtra NextGen. His leadership will focus on financial growth, technology adoption, and strengthening RERA compliance. Mr. Jain aims to build a transparent ecosystem and empower young real estate leaders in the industry.

  • Country:
  • India

In a major leadership shift, Mr. Vikas Jain, CEO of Labdhi Lifestyle, has been named President of NAREDCO Maharashtra NextGen, succeeding Mr. Ridham Gada, now Vice-Chairman. Hailing from Mumbai, Mr. Jain is a first-generation developer known for his expertise in finance and project turnarounds.

The Indian real estate sector is on the cusp of transformation, predicted to hit a market size of $1 trillion by 2030. Mr. Jain, a proven turnaround specialist, aims to leverage his financial acumen and strategic vision to empower the next generation of leaders.

His presidency will concentrate on enhancing RERA compliance and technological integration across the real estate value chain. Mr. Jain stresses the importance of financial literacy, innovation, and customer-centricity in building a resilient sector. His leadership is anticipated to drive significant reform and inclusivity in the industry.

