Blaze on the Line: Fire Erupts on Delhi Electricity Pole

An electricity pole in Delhi's Dwarka Mor area caught fire on Monday night. The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at Vipin Garden around 9.55 pm. Firefighters promptly dispatched a fire tender to the scene, where efforts to extinguish the fire continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:46 IST
An electricity pole in Delhi's Dwarka Mor area ignited on Monday night, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS). An official from the service confirmed the incident.

The DFS received a call about the fire at Vipin Garden in Dwarka at approximately 9.55 pm. The official stated that a fire tender was immediately sent to the location.

The firefighting operation is actively ongoing as emergency services work to contain and extinguish the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

