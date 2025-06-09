Blaze on the Line: Fire Erupts on Delhi Electricity Pole
An electricity pole in Delhi's Dwarka Mor area caught fire on Monday night. The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at Vipin Garden around 9.55 pm. Firefighters promptly dispatched a fire tender to the scene, where efforts to extinguish the fire continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:46 IST
- Country:
- India
An electricity pole in Delhi's Dwarka Mor area ignited on Monday night, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS). An official from the service confirmed the incident.
The DFS received a call about the fire at Vipin Garden in Dwarka at approximately 9.55 pm. The official stated that a fire tender was immediately sent to the location.
The firefighting operation is actively ongoing as emergency services work to contain and extinguish the blaze.
(With inputs from agencies.)
