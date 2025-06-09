Blaze on the Line: Fire Erupts on Delhi Electricity Pole

An electricity pole in Delhi's Dwarka Mor area ignited on Monday night, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS). An official from the service confirmed the incident.

The DFS received a call about the fire at Vipin Garden in Dwarka at approximately 9.55 pm. The official stated that a fire tender was immediately sent to the location.

The firefighting operation is actively ongoing as emergency services work to contain and extinguish the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)