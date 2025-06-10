Left Menu

Russian Drone Assault Intensifies Amidst Escalating Ukraine Conflict

Russia launched a major drone attack on Ukraine, hitting Kyiv and damaging a maternity ward in Odesa, resulting in casualties. The attack follows heightened Russian operations in response to Ukraine's strikes on Russian soil. Despite international pressure, negotiations between the two countries show little progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 08:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of escalating tensions, Russia has launched another significant drone attack on Ukraine, targeting Kyiv and Odesa, officials reported early Tuesday. The assault resulted in one casualty and several injuries, marking another chapter in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

This attack comes as part of Moscow's intensified operations, which it claims are retaliatory measures against Kyiv's recent incidents within Russia, including strikes on bombers and infrastructure. Kyiv's districts faced hours-long bombardments, with air raid alerts persisting through the night, underlining the gravity of the attacks.

Amid the ongoing hostilities, both sides have re-entered negotiations for the first time in over three years, yet the talks have yielded little tangible progress beyond prisoner exchanges. Meanwhile, Russia's onslaught continues with drones and missiles, posing further challenges to any potential peaceful resolution.

