Health Headlines: Novo Nordisk Stake Amid Weight-Loss Market Concerns and Australia's IVF Oversight

The Financial Times reports that Parvus Asset Management, known for targeting firms like Ryanair and UniCredit, is building a stake in Novo Nordisk. Concerns over the Danish drug maker's position in the weight-loss drug market motivate its move, aimed at impacting the selection of a new CEO.

Monash IVF, one of Australia's leading fertility groups, faced scrutiny after a second incident involving embryo mix-up surfaced. This highlights the industry's lack of extensive governmental oversight. The company is investigating the incident, which it has reported to regulatory bodies.

Regarding the mpox situation, the World Health Organization affirmed its status as a public health emergency. With origins in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the mtpx outbreak requires continued international monitoring, as revised recommendations are issued by the global health body.

