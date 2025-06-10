Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Dwarka Apartment Complex

A fire erupted in a seventh-floor apartment in Dwarka's Sector 13. The Delhi Fire Service was alerted around 10 am. Eight fire tenders have been dispatched to control the blaze. The reason behind the fire is still unknown, and firefighting operations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:52 IST
A fire erupted in a seventh-floor apartment in Dwarka, Sector 13, on Tuesday morning, as confirmed by official reports.

A call was made to the Delhi Fire Service at around 10 am, reporting the incident at the residential complex located near MRV School.

Eight fire tenders have been mobilized to the scene as a firefighting operation continues. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

