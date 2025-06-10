Tragedy in Dwarka: Family Leaps to Escape Deadly Blaze

A tragic fire ravaged the top floors of a residential building in Delhi's Dwarka, claiming the lives of a father and his two children, who leapt in a desperate attempt to escape. The blaze broke out on Tuesday morning, engulfing the structure's eighth and ninth floors.

Emergency responders, including around a dozen fire tenders, were dispatched in response to the incident at Shapath Society in Sector 13. The children, both aged 10, were pronounced dead upon arrival at Akash Hospital. Their father, Yash Yadav, 35, succumbed to injuries shortly after at IGI Hospital.

Two other family members were injured while trying to flee. Authorities evacuated residents and shut down essential utilities. Investigations continue to determine the fire's cause, while dramatic video footage circulates online, showcasing desperate rescue efforts.