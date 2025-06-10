Left Menu

Tragedy in Dwarka: Family Leaps to Escape Deadly Blaze

A devastating fire in a Delhi apartment complex resulted in three fatalities, including a father and his two children who jumped to escape the flames. Emergency services, including multiple fire engines, responded swiftly, but the intensity of the fire challenged rescue efforts. The cause remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:37 IST
Tragedy in Dwarka: Family Leaps to Escape Deadly Blaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic fire ravaged the top floors of a residential building in Delhi's Dwarka, claiming the lives of a father and his two children, who leapt in a desperate attempt to escape. The blaze broke out on Tuesday morning, engulfing the structure's eighth and ninth floors.

Emergency responders, including around a dozen fire tenders, were dispatched in response to the incident at Shapath Society in Sector 13. The children, both aged 10, were pronounced dead upon arrival at Akash Hospital. Their father, Yash Yadav, 35, succumbed to injuries shortly after at IGI Hospital.

Two other family members were injured while trying to flee. Authorities evacuated residents and shut down essential utilities. Investigations continue to determine the fire's cause, while dramatic video footage circulates online, showcasing desperate rescue efforts.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025