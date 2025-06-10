Progress Milestone: Polavaram Project on Track for 2027 Completion
Andhra Pradesh's Irrigation Minister N Ramanaidu announced that the Polavaram Project in Eluru is on schedule to be completed by the end of 2027. Key constructions like the diaphragm wall and buttress dam are advancing well. The project is 80% complete, with work done by notable firms including Bauer and MEIL.
The Polavaram Project in Eluru district is making significant strides, with completion targeted for the end of 2027, according to Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister N Ramanaidu.
During a press meeting, the minister highlighted that essential constructions, including the diaphragm wall and the buttress dam, are nearing completion, ensuring work can continue through the rainy season.
The proactive measures under the coalition government led by Chief Minister Chandrababu have resulted in noteworthy progress, with around 80% of the headworks completed, bringing the ambitious project closer to realization.
