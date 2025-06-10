Left Menu

Progress Milestone: Polavaram Project on Track for 2027 Completion

Andhra Pradesh's Irrigation Minister N Ramanaidu announced that the Polavaram Project in Eluru is on schedule to be completed by the end of 2027. Key constructions like the diaphragm wall and buttress dam are advancing well. The project is 80% complete, with work done by notable firms including Bauer and MEIL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Polavaram | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:47 IST
Progress Milestone: Polavaram Project on Track for 2027 Completion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Polavaram Project in Eluru district is making significant strides, with completion targeted for the end of 2027, according to Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister N Ramanaidu.

During a press meeting, the minister highlighted that essential constructions, including the diaphragm wall and the buttress dam, are nearing completion, ensuring work can continue through the rainy season.

The proactive measures under the coalition government led by Chief Minister Chandrababu have resulted in noteworthy progress, with around 80% of the headworks completed, bringing the ambitious project closer to realization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025