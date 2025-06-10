Progress Milestone: Polavaram Project on Track for 2027 Completion

The Polavaram Project in Eluru district is making significant strides, with completion targeted for the end of 2027, according to Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister N Ramanaidu.

During a press meeting, the minister highlighted that essential constructions, including the diaphragm wall and the buttress dam, are nearing completion, ensuring work can continue through the rainy season.

The proactive measures under the coalition government led by Chief Minister Chandrababu have resulted in noteworthy progress, with around 80% of the headworks completed, bringing the ambitious project closer to realization.

