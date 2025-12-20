Left Menu

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: 9-Km Stretch Nears Completion

The 9-km stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, from Delhi-Noida-Delhi to Meethapur, is set to open by June next year. This development promises to alleviate traffic congestion and reduce pollution in the NCR. The construction faced delays due to issues with the Agra Canal bridge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri announced that a crucial 9-km segment of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is nearing completion and is expected to be operational by June next year.

Bidhuri highlighted the project's significance in a statement, emphasizing the positive impact it will have on reducing traffic congestion and pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR). He noted that the majority of the phase's work is already finished.

The completion was delayed due to complications with the construction of a bridge over the Agra Canal, as per Bidhuri's office. With a total budget of approximately Rs 1 lakh crore, the expressway aims to streamline transit in the region, evidenced by other operational sections already inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

