Left Menu

Shubhanshu Shukla: India's Cosmic Trailblazer

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to embark on a space mission, marking India's re-entry into human spaceflight after 41 years. As part of a commercial spaceflight, Shukla's journey includes conducting vital experiments for future space travel. The event has sparked excitement and national pride across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:51 IST
Shubhanshu Shukla: India's Cosmic Trailblazer
astronaut
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow-born astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is poised to make history as he prepares for a groundbreaking mission to space. This marks India's return to human spaceflight 41 years after Rakesh Sharma's historic journey.

Supported by ISRO-NASA and facilitated by Axiom Space, Shukla's mission aims to conduct crucial experiments in space nutrition and life support systems. His 14-day sojourn will include interactions with key figures and pave the way for India's future in space exploration.

Shukla's mission symbolizes not just personal achievement, but national pride, as citizens and educational institutions rally to celebrate this momentous occasion, marking a new chapter in India's space endeavors.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025