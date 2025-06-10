Shubhanshu Shukla: India's Cosmic Trailblazer

Lucknow-born astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is poised to make history as he prepares for a groundbreaking mission to space. This marks India's return to human spaceflight 41 years after Rakesh Sharma's historic journey.

Supported by ISRO-NASA and facilitated by Axiom Space, Shukla's mission aims to conduct crucial experiments in space nutrition and life support systems. His 14-day sojourn will include interactions with key figures and pave the way for India's future in space exploration.

Shukla's mission symbolizes not just personal achievement, but national pride, as citizens and educational institutions rally to celebrate this momentous occasion, marking a new chapter in India's space endeavors.