Exploring Assam's Development: Overcoming Land Acquisition Challenges

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday highlighted a crucial barrier to the state's development: land acquisition for major projects. Addressing investment proposals worth Rs 1 lakh crore, Sarma underscored the significant issue of unavailability of land.

During a press conference celebrating the 11th anniversary of the Narendra Modi-led government, Sarma detailed the transformational changes in Assam infrastructure since 2014. He called for a change in public mindset to accelerate development, emphasizing job creation and economic benefits.

Sarma expressed that major companies, including Tata, Adani, and Ambani, are ready to invest, but resistance to land allocation poses challenges, which could hinder further investment opportunities. He urged the public to recognize the long-term employment advantages to foster regional growth.