Land Acquisition Challenges Hindering Assam's Development Ambitions

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted land acquisition as a critical hurdle in implementing massive development projects. With investment proposals worth Rs 1 lakh crore stalled, Sarma emphasized changing public perception towards land and development is vital for economic progress and youth employment in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has pointed out the challenging task of acquiring land for large-scale projects as a significant obstruction to the state's progress. Despite having investment proposals totaling Rs 1 lakh crore, he noted that many projects remain on hold due to land unavailability.

During a press conference commemorating the 11th anniversary of the Narendra Modi-led central government, Sarma stressed the importance of shifting public perception towards industrial development, which he argued could offer substantial employment opportunities for Assam's youth.

Sarma underscored the need for broader awareness about the advantages of these investments, comparing the state's situation to successful projects elsewhere, and expressed hope that changing attitudes would facilitate development and reduce the state's reliance on low-paying jobs outside Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

