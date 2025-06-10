NIH Director Urges Resolution Over Research Grant Stalemate

National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya, addressing a U.S. Senate panel on Tuesday, conveyed optimism about the possibility of resolving the suspension of research grants with affected universities. Bhattacharya stated, "I'm very hopeful that a resolution will be made," referencing discussions at the Senate Appropriation Committee's Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies focused on the NIH's 2026 budget.

Ahead of this hearing, a significant contingent of NIH employees openly criticized the Trump administration, decrying substantial spending cuts. These researchers argued that such reductions jeopardize public health both domestically and globally, in addition to politicizing research and misusing public funds. Notably, since President Trump's tenure began on January 20, 2,100 research grants, equating to $9.5 billion, have been terminated, along with a further $2.6 billion in contracts, which generally encompass crucial research expenses such as equipment and clinical staffing.

The White House has suggested a more than 25% reduction in U.S. health expenditure for the coming year. This proposal includes a steep $18 billion, or 40%, slash from the NIH's current budget, which would diminish it to $27 billion. Plans also involve the complete defunding of four out of the agency's 27 institutes and centers, while restructuring others into five new entities.

