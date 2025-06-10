Left Menu

NIH Director Urges Resolution Over Research Grant Stalemate

Jay Bhattacharya, NIH Director, expressed optimism at a Senate panel about resolving halted research grants amidst the Trump administration's proposed cuts. A letter from NIH employees criticized these cuts, which could significantly reduce next year's health budget and cut funding for some NIH institutes entirely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:55 IST
NIH Director Urges Resolution Over Research Grant Stalemate

National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya, addressing a U.S. Senate panel on Tuesday, conveyed optimism about the possibility of resolving the suspension of research grants with affected universities. Bhattacharya stated, "I'm very hopeful that a resolution will be made," referencing discussions at the Senate Appropriation Committee's Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies focused on the NIH's 2026 budget.

Ahead of this hearing, a significant contingent of NIH employees openly criticized the Trump administration, decrying substantial spending cuts. These researchers argued that such reductions jeopardize public health both domestically and globally, in addition to politicizing research and misusing public funds. Notably, since President Trump's tenure began on January 20, 2,100 research grants, equating to $9.5 billion, have been terminated, along with a further $2.6 billion in contracts, which generally encompass crucial research expenses such as equipment and clinical staffing.

The White House has suggested a more than 25% reduction in U.S. health expenditure for the coming year. This proposal includes a steep $18 billion, or 40%, slash from the NIH's current budget, which would diminish it to $27 billion. Plans also involve the complete defunding of four out of the agency's 27 institutes and centers, while restructuring others into five new entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025