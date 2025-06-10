Delhi's Drain Desilting: A Commitment to Effective Monsoon Management

The Delhi government has announced significant progress in its drain desilting efforts, aiming to avert waterlogging during the impending monsoon season. With 90 percent of drains under the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and 50 percent of Public Works Department drains desilted, authorities are working ceaselessly to ensure seamless monsoon management in the city.

The Water Minister, Parvesh Verma, emphasized the importance of these operations in rebuilding public confidence, assuring that the ongoing work is not just limited to paperwork but is a visible, tangible commitment to change. Monitoring efforts have been enhanced with real-time progress updates and meticulous division of the city into 35 zones for targeted desilting operations.

To further combat waterlogging, additional pump operators will be stationed round-the-clock at strategic locations. The PWD is also focusing on repairing drain gates to prevent rainwater backflow, with their efforts informed by traffic police data identifying 445 waterlogging points across the city.

