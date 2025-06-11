Left Menu

11 Years of Infrastructure Revolution: India's Journey Towards Prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights India's 11-year infrastructure revolution, emphasizing enhanced 'Ease of Living' and prosperity. Under Modi's leadership, the country has seen rapid expansions from railways to highways, fueling connectivity and innovation. This growth is part of a vision for a sustainable and self-reliant India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 10:09 IST
11 Years of Infrastructure Revolution: India's Journey Towards Prosperity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Wednesday the completion of 11 years of India's infrastructure revolution, emphasizing that the nation's rapidly growing network is enhancing 'Ease of Living' and promoting prosperity.

In a statement on platform X, Modi reflected on the progress saying, "It's been #11YearsOfInfraRevolution, with remarkable infrastructure developments shaping India's growth trajectory." Infrastructure spanning rail, road, ports, and air sectors has been central to this progress, according to Modi, who pointed to a government platform highlighting the contributions of the past 11 years.

Modi further noted, "India's drive towards next-generation infrastructure focuses on sustainability and a long-term vision." The ambitious infrastructure projects are viewed as foundational to a self-reliant India, characterized by steel meeting spirit, smart cities, and digital innovation driving change.

TRENDING

1
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
2
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025