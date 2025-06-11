11 Years of Infrastructure Revolution: India's Journey Towards Prosperity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights India's 11-year infrastructure revolution, emphasizing enhanced 'Ease of Living' and prosperity. Under Modi's leadership, the country has seen rapid expansions from railways to highways, fueling connectivity and innovation. This growth is part of a vision for a sustainable and self-reliant India.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Wednesday the completion of 11 years of India's infrastructure revolution, emphasizing that the nation's rapidly growing network is enhancing 'Ease of Living' and promoting prosperity.
In a statement on platform X, Modi reflected on the progress saying, "It's been #11YearsOfInfraRevolution, with remarkable infrastructure developments shaping India's growth trajectory." Infrastructure spanning rail, road, ports, and air sectors has been central to this progress, according to Modi, who pointed to a government platform highlighting the contributions of the past 11 years.
Modi further noted, "India's drive towards next-generation infrastructure focuses on sustainability and a long-term vision." The ambitious infrastructure projects are viewed as foundational to a self-reliant India, characterized by steel meeting spirit, smart cities, and digital innovation driving change.
ALSO READ
New Zealand Speeds Up Agri-Product Approvals to Boost Innovation and Growth
Cinema and Tourism: Gujarat's Dynamic Duo for Cultural Growth
Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav Propels Water Conservation and Industrial Growth Initiatives
India's Microfinance Sector: Navigating Challenges Towards Renewed Growth
Hyatt Plans 50% Room Growth in Africa by 2030, Expands Luxury and Lifestyle Brands