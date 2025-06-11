Left Menu

Tragic Collision Turns Wedding Celebration into Mourning

A tragic accident in Jaipur district claimed the lives of five people, including the bride, and left the groom critically injured. The collision occurred on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway, causing chaos and a standstill in traffic. Authorities are investigating the incident and confirming identities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:43 IST
Tragic Collision Turns Wedding Celebration into Mourning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed five lives, including the bride, in Jaipur district when a wedding party's vehicle collided head-on with a truck early Wednesday. The groom was critically injured in the crash, which occurred on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway near Bhatkabas village, police reported.

Eighteen-year-old Bharati, the bride from Mandoli village in Madhya Pradesh, died instantly, along with four others. Authorities are still confirming the identity of one of the deceased, while the others included Jeetu, Subhash, and Ravi Kumar.

The groom, Vikram Meena, is among the eight seriously injured passengers. The severe collision left the vehicle mangled, requiring intense efforts to extricate those trapped inside. The crash caused a traffic standstill and chaos in the area as the wedding party was en route from Shahdol to Udaipurwati.

(With inputs from agencies.)

