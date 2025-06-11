Tragic Collision Turns Wedding Celebration into Mourning

A tragic accident claimed five lives, including the bride, in Jaipur district when a wedding party's vehicle collided head-on with a truck early Wednesday. The groom was critically injured in the crash, which occurred on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway near Bhatkabas village, police reported.

Eighteen-year-old Bharati, the bride from Mandoli village in Madhya Pradesh, died instantly, along with four others. Authorities are still confirming the identity of one of the deceased, while the others included Jeetu, Subhash, and Ravi Kumar.

The groom, Vikram Meena, is among the eight seriously injured passengers. The severe collision left the vehicle mangled, requiring intense efforts to extricate those trapped inside. The crash caused a traffic standstill and chaos in the area as the wedding party was en route from Shahdol to Udaipurwati.

