Nitish Kumar Unveils Patna's First Elevated Corridor
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated Patna's first double-deck flyover, promising to enhance the city's traffic management. Built for Rs 422 crore, the flyover spans from Kargil Chowk to Science College. The CM also unveiled a new Government Urdu Library building costing Rs 3.7 crore.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:30 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled the city's inaugural elevated corridor at a ceremony on Wednesday, aiming to bolster urban traffic management.
The double-deck flyover, constructed by Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation Limited with a budget of Rs 422 crore, links Kargil Chowk to Science College. This structure is expected to synergize with the Patna Metro project.
Additionally, CM Kumar also inaugurated the Government Urdu Library's new building in Patna, constructed at a cost of Rs 3.7 crore. The event was attended by several key figures, including the state's Deputy Chief Ministers and other senior officials.
