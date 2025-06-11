Euro Zone Bonds Dip as Inflation Cools and Trade Talks Progress

Euro zone government bond yields fell on Wednesday, reversing earlier trends, after data from the United States showed slower-than-expected inflation. This development has fueled market hopes for further interest rate cuts.

Ahead of these economic shifts, the U.S. and China have claimed progress in their trade talks. President Donald Trump announced an agreement where China would supply rare earth minerals, while the U.S. facilitates educational exchanges for Chinese students.

In the euro zone, the ECB continues to monitor wage growth and inflation, eyeing a key rate cut in December to stabilize the economy. Meanwhile, attention on the yield spreads between European nations, like Germany and Italy, reflects changing fiscal dynamics in the region.

