Climate Warnings: Increased Flash Flood and Landslide Risks in the Hindu Kush Himalaya

The Hindu Kush Himalaya region faces a heightened risk of flash floods, landslides, and glacial lake outburst floods this monsoon due to predicted above-average rainfall and rising temperatures. Experts highlight the urgent need for early warning systems and increased disaster preparedness to mitigate the impact of these climate-related threats.

Experts are sounding the alarm about increased flash flood and landslide risks in the Hindu Kush Himalaya region. This monsoon season, forecasts point to above-average rainfall and higher-than-normal temperatures, raising concerns about potential disasters, including glacial lake outburst floods.

The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) warns that excessive precipitation and rising temperatures could exacerbate the melting of glaciers, leading to short-term river flow surges and long-term water supply challenges.

With nearly 72.5% of regional flood events occurring during the monsoon, ICIMOD emphasizes the need for impact-based early warning systems, urging governments and donors to support disaster preparedness efforts.

