Heatwave Demolition: Homeless and Hopeless in Govindpuri

In the early hours of Wednesday, bulldozers descended on the Bhoomiheen camp in South Delhi's Govindpuri, leaving hundreds of families scrambling in the dark. By sunrise, many were homeless amidst a heatwave gripping the national capital.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) informed that it cleared 344 jhuggis from its land, with no court stays. However, the timing and lack of alternative accommodation has sparked despair among the displaced, already challenged by soaring temperatures soaring to 45.5 degrees Celsius.

As the area was secured by police, residents were issued just days' notice, igniting criticism despite DDA's compliance with court directives. The demolition marks another difficult chapter for Govindpuri's longstanding community amid promises of 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan' failing materialize.

(With inputs from agencies.)