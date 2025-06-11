Left Menu

Heatwave Demolition: Homeless and Hopeless in Govindpuri

A pre-dawn demolition at the Bhoomiheen camp in Govindpuri, Delhi, left hundreds homeless amid a severe heatwave. Residents, mostly migrant workers, were caught off guard as bulldozers arrived earlier than expected. Despite official assurances of alternative accommodations, affected families remain on the streets, grappling with the scorching heat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:14 IST
Heatwave Demolition: Homeless and Hopeless in Govindpuri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Wednesday, bulldozers descended on the Bhoomiheen camp in South Delhi's Govindpuri, leaving hundreds of families scrambling in the dark. By sunrise, many were homeless amidst a heatwave gripping the national capital.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) informed that it cleared 344 jhuggis from its land, with no court stays. However, the timing and lack of alternative accommodation has sparked despair among the displaced, already challenged by soaring temperatures soaring to 45.5 degrees Celsius.

As the area was secured by police, residents were issued just days' notice, igniting criticism despite DDA's compliance with court directives. The demolition marks another difficult chapter for Govindpuri's longstanding community amid promises of 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan' failing materialize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025