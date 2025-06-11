Scorching Heatwave Sizzles Through Punjab
A severe heatwave is currently gripping Pakistan's Punjab province, with temperatures reaching up to 50 degrees Celsius. The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicts this extreme weather will continue for two to three more days. Residents are urged to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours.
Pakistan's Punjab province is facing an intense heatwave, with temperatures in some districts soaring up to 50 degrees Celsius, the Pakistan Meteorological Department reported on Wednesday.
Temperatures are expected to remain unusually high for the next 48 to 72 hours. Areas including Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Layyah, and Mandi Bahauddin have seen highs between 48°C to 49°C. In Lahore, the mercury reached 45°C on Wednesday.
The Punjab government has responded by advising residents to stay hydrated, minimize outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and prioritize the safety of vulnerable groups such as children, seniors, and those with health conditions. Protective measures like wearing loose-fitting, light-coloured cotton clothing are also recommended.
