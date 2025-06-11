Tragedy in Eastern Cape: Devastating Floods Claim 49 Lives

In a tragic turn of events, floods in South Africa's Eastern Cape province have claimed the lives of at least 49 people, as an extreme cold front swept across the region. Heavy rain coupled with snow contributed to widespread devastation, officials reported on Wednesday.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane expressed concern as the death toll, confirmed by police, is likely to grow. Many individuals remain unaccounted for, and the grim search continues. Mabuyane highlighted the precarious situation, explaining that bodies are still being discovered.

The flooding caused severe damage across the province, with homes, schools, and hospitals badly affected. Hundreds of people have been displaced, now residing in temporary shelters. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa extended his condolences and assured that disaster management teams are actively working to support affected communities.